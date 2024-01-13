At the 100-day rally in the Hostage Plaza on Saturday night, a videotaped speech by French President Emmanuel Macron was screened.

"It's been a hundred days. Eitan, Erez, Sahar and Mia came back to us, but we mourn the death of Elia, who was murdered by his captors in Gaza," Macron said in the speech.

"The French nation is determined that Ohad and Ofer will return to their freed children, that Orion will be released, and that all hostages from the October 7th terror attacks will be released.

"France does not abandon its children. Therefore, negotiations for their release must be renewed again and again. We must not give in, we must not give up, ever, because we cannot and will never accept any sacrifice.

"We will do everything, and you can count on me to bring everyone home to you."