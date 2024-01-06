Throughout Saturday, a number of launches were identified from Lebanon toward the areas of Yiftah and Avivim in northern Israel.

Furthermore, earlier on Saturday, a surface-to-air missile was launched from Lebanon toward an IAF UAV. The UAV sustained no damage and continued with its mission. The missile did not breach Israeli territory.

A short while ago, IAF fighter jets struck two Hezbollah military compounds, which contained significant assets for the terrorist organization. One of compounds struck was used by the Hezbollah’s Surface-to-Air Missile Unit.

Earlier on Saturday, the IDF reported that, IAF fighter jets and other IDF forces struck a series of Hezbollah terror targets in the areas of Ramyeh and Ayta ash Shab in southern Lebanon. Among the targets struck were terrorist infrastructure and military sites.

"Hezbollah’s ongoing terrorist activity and attacks against Israel violate UN Security Council Resolution 1701," the IDF stressed. "The IDF will continue to defend its borders from any threat."