Following the sirens that sounded in northern Israel, approximately 40 launches from Lebanon toward the area of Meron in northern Israel were identified.

No launches or hostile aircraft that crossed into other locations in northern Israel were identified.

A short while after, the IDF struck a terrorist cell that took part in the launches.

Earlier on Saturday, a number of launches from Lebanon toward the areas of Metula and Margaliot in northern Israel were identified. In response, an IAF UAV struck the terrorist cell responsible for the launches toward the area of Metula.

Furthermore, earlier on Saturday, IAF fighter jets and IDF soldiers struck a series of Hezbollah terror targets in the areas of Ayta ash Shab, Yaroun, and Ramyeh in southern Lebanon. Among the targets struck were a launch post, military sites, and terrorist infrastructure.