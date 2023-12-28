Two suspects were arrested Thursday after stealing equipment from a storage room containing donations for IDF soldiers, Israel Hayom reported.

Following a report of a break-in to a storage room located on Yitzhak Sadeh Street in Tel Aviv, police and local security officials were sent to the scene.

Upon their arrival, the forces began a search, and located two suspects, age 38 and 45, holding the equipment nearby.

Both suspects were arrested and brought for questioning at the police station.

Donations for soldiers have poured in since the war began, with Jews and supporters of Israel from around the world sending goods of all types to Israel, including Judaica, clothing, food, and more.