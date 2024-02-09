The Belzer synagogue in Kiryat Gat was broken into on Thursday night, and silver articles were stolen from it.

The synagogue's Torah scrolls were thrown on the floor.

Investigators from the Kiryat Gat police station and forensic investigators who arrived at the scene gathered evidence for the purpose of identifying and arresting the suspects.

Jerusalem Minister Meir Porush (United Torah Judaism), who arrived at the scene, said, "I was horrified to hear about the break-in to a Belz hasidic synagogue in Kiryat Gat, and the desecration of the Torah scrolls at the site. The police must work with all their force to bring the criminals to justice, and the justice system has the obligation to severely punish the criminals, in order to prevent repetitions of such acts in the future, G-d forbid."

Avi Hashash, deputy commander of the Kiryat Gat police station, said, "Beyond the crime of breaking and entering, which is serious in and of itself, it is reported that Judaica objects with sentimental value for the community of the synagogue's worshipers and the Jewish nation were stolen. We are investing all of the necessary resources in order to identify those involved, with the goal of returning the stolen property."