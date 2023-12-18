The Military Rabbinate has published clarifications for military rabbis regarding a prohibition against accepting donations from civilians.

"There is a complete ban on accepting donations from a civilian without a donation approval, [for items] such as: mezuzahs, tefillin, Torah scrolls, and so on," the instruction reads.

"There is a prohibition against giving tefillin to soldiers or placing mezuzahs received in rooms, without receiving an approval for the donation and [the items] examined by the Jewish Law department. In every request or question regarding the acceptance of donations, please turn to the relevant body in the Military Rabbinate headquarters. We are here for you, the Military Rabbinate."

Military rabbis serving both the regular and reserve units spoke to Israel National News - Arutz Sheva, fuming at the command.

"Socks, boxers, and deodorant we can always accept, and we have all seen the photos - why is there such inflexibility when it comes to tzitzit or tefillin? This is really disconnected," they said.

Senior officials in the Military Rabbinate emphasized to Israel National News - Arutz Sheva that the clarification was publicized following complaints about religious articles which had been donated not according to the guidelines, some of which was unacceptable according to halakha (Jewish law)>

The IDF responded: "There has been no change at all in the IDF's policy for receiving donations, and in the Military Rabbinate as well, every donation which is received through the accepted channels is examined on an individual basis, in order to examine the products' intactness and ensure that the equipment donated is acceptable according to halakha."

The guidelines from the Rabbinate. Credit: Courtesy of the photographer