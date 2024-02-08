An IDF reservist in his 30s was arrested on suspicion of stealing weapons seized from Hamas terrorists in the Gaza Strip and hiding them in a school in Hadera, Channel 12 News reported.

According to the report, the man kept the weapons in a children's boarding school where he works.

The stolen bounty included Kalashnikov rifles, commando knives, and other items.

The suspect claimed during the investigation that the weapons and other items were "war souvenirs." However, police suspect that he intended to sell the weapons.

Police Superintendent Daniel Levy - Commander of the Coastal District said, "This is a very serious incident and an important investigation that reveals that an educational figure had in his possession many ready-to-use weapons that were brought from Gaza illegally, and could easily have been turned towards causes of crime and, in a more unfortunate case, used on the children of the boarding school."