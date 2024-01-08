Police have arrested two individuals suspected of removing mezuzahs from the doors of homes in the Bayit Vegan and Kiryat Menachem neighborhoods of Jerusalem.

The arrests were conducted shortly after the stolen mezuzahs were sold.

The suspects, both in their 50s, were seen moving from southern Jerusalem towards central Jerusalem, where they entered a Judaica art store and sold the mezuzah parchments.

After the sale was completed, the suspects were arrested and brought to a local police station, together with the mezuzah parchments, which were seized by the police.

Later on Monday, the suspects will be brought to court for an extension of their arrests.