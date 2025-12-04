We hear the sound of the wall when it collapses, not the sound of the ivy as it takes over.

On the plane returning from Lebanon to Rome, Pope Leo XIV urged Catholics concerned about the West to be “less afraid” of Islam, promoting “coexistence” and “friendship” between Christians and Muslims.

All well and good so far. Look closer.

Then, referring to testimonies gathered during his visit to Lebanon, the Pope invited us to take inspiration from this experience “also in Europe and North America”. And that is exactly what worries me - that we are ending up like Lebanon, which in 1989 regularized half a million Muslim Arabs, losing its Christian and French cultural and religious identity.

I do not want this for Europe, which-whether we like it or not-was born from a non-Islamic cultural soil that produced Dante, Bach, Newton, Kant, and the Declaration of the Rights of Man, not the Quran, sharia, and the law of retaliation.

The Wall Street Journal wrote this week: “In the 1930s, when Lebanon held its last official census, Christians were the majority of the population. Now polls show they are a third, equal to Shia and Sunni Muslims.”

Where did all the Christians go? They fled.

After World War II, Lebanon was a wealthy country thanks to its banks and commerce, a peaceful, multiethnic, multireligious nation under a Christian majority.

When the French left in 1943, they left behind a country built on a delicate confessional balance: Maronite president, Sunni prime minister, Shia speaker of parliament. An odd system, but one that worked as long as the numbers held. Then Islamic birthrates grew, armed Arab Palestinian immigration arrived, Saudi and Iranian money flowed in, Hezbollah rose.

What happened? The president no longer matters, parliament is a farce, the army is infiltrated, and Christians who can leave take the first plane to Montreal or Sydney.

Is this what we want? They call it a “multicultural society”. I call it “assisted cultural suicide”.

Until the 1970s, Beirut was rightly called the "Paris of the Middle East". Swiss banks, American and French universities, bikinis on the beaches of Jounieh, Ksara wines competing with Bordeaux.

Lebanon was living proof that an Arab country could be pluralistic, relatively secular, economically prosperous, and culturally open.

Until 1967, Lebanon also had a large and ancient Jewish community (as did all Arab countries). They were 20,000; today they are 30, and all in hiding.

And the same Jewish scenario is happening again in Europe.

Sometimes all it takes is a spark. The Lebanese civil war began with shots fired at a Maronite church that Phalangist leader Pierre Gemayel was inaugurating on the morning of April 13, 1975. Shots from a passing car hit Christians entering for Mass. Four dead.

That was the beginning of the end.

Arafat’s Palestinian Arab terrorists, heroes in today’s Europe, turned Beirut into a military stronghold. Christians lost the civil war - not militarily (the Phalange held out to the end), but politically and above all numerically.

But the 1975-90 civil war was not a religious war: it was a demographic referendum conducted at gunpoint.

Lebanon has taught us that you don’t need a war to lose a country: demography is enough.

Lebanon was a majority-Christian country for centuries. Today it is only 38.22% Christian, 61.62% Muslim. The proportional increase of the Muslim community has been 785.1%.

Demographic data says:

“The last official census in 1932 recorded 875,252 inhabitants, of whom about 53% were Christians. Today we can estimate the population at 3,334,691 with 38.22% Christians and 61.62% Muslims. Between 1975 and 1984, 506,416 Lebanese fled the country, 78% of them Christians and 22% Muslims.”

And from 2010 to 2020 alone, Muslims in Lebanon increased by 5%.

Lebanon is not just another clinical case: it is the perfect specimen, the laboratory sample placed under the historical microscope to show what happens when an ancient civilization, crossroads of cultures and religions, gradually abdicates its demographic and cultural sovereignty in the name of a misunderstood multiculturalism and a political cowardice with the taste of assisted suicide.

Europe and the Vatican look at this absurd spectacle with the arrogance of those who think: “It will never happen to us.”

Huge mistake. The mechanisms are identical - only slowed by residual wealth and by a more sophisticated bureaucracy and media caste denying the obvious.

The parallels are disturbing: ghetto neighborhoods, the national language becoming a minority language, informal Islamic courts, preachers openly speaking of demographic conquest, ethnic and religious attacks.

“The mass migrations represent an existential threat to Western civilization and compromise the stability of key American allies,” the U.S. State Department has just written.

My humble prediction is that within the next 2-3 years Europe will experience a massive wave of civil unrest, as native populations become increasingly frustrated by the uncontrolled expansion of Islam, which is turning their continent into something unrecognizable.

This week it was decided that the traditional New Year’s Eve concert on the Champs-Élysées will not take place: “Security reasons.”

Beirut was once known as the Paris of the Middle East; today Paris is the Beirut of Europe.

Meanwhile, French intelligence is issuing terror alerts around Christians and their places of worship.

Since 2019, only in France, 429 jihadist terrorism cases have been opened. In 2025 alone, already 51.

We should listen to Lebanese Cardinal Bechara Rai, Patriarch of Antioch, who warned that “Islam will conquer Europe with faith and birthrate”.

We should read a speech by Hassan Nasrallah, the late leader of Hezbollah: “Lebanon was a Christian country, but we took it and now it is ours. We will not stop until every country on Earth is governed by the law of Allah and the people of Islam, as our Prophet promised.”

Europe is Lebanon in slow motion.

Without a drastic change of course, Europe as we know it will have disappeared by 2040.

Europe still has a few years of margin that Lebanon did not have. It still has an indigenous majority (albeit very elderly and indolent), accumulated wealth, armed forces, a rule-of-law state. But every year that passes without reversing the disintegration, without stopping mass immigration from Islamic regions, and without demanding total assimilation (language, laws, customs, secularity), is one year closer to Lebanon’s point of no return.

Time is running out. Numbers do not lie. History does not forgive.

Our ending is not written. But the Lebanese script lies before us, with the final credits already prepared in the editing room. It is up to us to decide whether we want to act out the last scene as well.