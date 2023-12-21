פקודת הפיצוץ שהוקדשה לנופלים דובר צה"ל

In the heart of Khan Yunis in Gaza, IDF soldiers from the IDF's Duvdevan Unit destroyed tunnel shafts in a building from which terrorists fired towards IDF soldiers.

Returning to the scene of the clash during which Sergeant first Liav Aloush, Master sergeant Etan Naeh, and Master sergeant Tal Filiba, were killed, the unit worked together with engineering corps to demolish the shafts within the tunnel and from which the terrorists had fired at their comrades.

The company commander, Major M., gave the command for the blast to destroy the shafts, adding to it a dedication to their fallen comrades and saying, "Our eyes cry, our heart burns, but our heads are up and the winds are blowing."

Earlier on Thursday, the IDF located a launcher loaded with rockets aimed at Israeli territory was located and destroyed it.

In addition, following the identification of terrorist operatives in a compound in Khan Yunis, an IDF fighter jet struck the compound and killed them.