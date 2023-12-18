The IDF on Monday morning cleared for publication the names of four fallen soldiers whose families have been notified.

Sergeant first class Urija Bayer, 20, from Ma'lot Tarshiha, who served in the Maglan reconnaissance unit, died of serious injuries sustained in a battle in the southern Gaza Strip on December 14.

Sergeant first Liav Aloush, 21, from Gedera, who served in the Duvdevan unit, was killed in battle in the southern Gaza Strip.

Master sergeant Etan Naeh, 26, from Kibbutz Sde Eliyahu, who served in the Duvdevan unit, was killed in battle in the southern Gaza Strip.

Master sergeant Tal Filiba, 23, from Rehovot, who served in the Yahalom unit, was killed in battle in the southern Gaza Strip.

In addition, a soldier from the Duvdevan unit was seriously injured in battle in the southern Gaza Strip.

Meanwhile, the Political-Security cabinet will convene on Monday amid reports that both Israel and Hamas are willing to negotiate a ceasefire and the release of additional hostages.

On Sunday, two Egyptian security sources told Reuters that Israel and Hamas are both open to a renewed ceasefire and hostage release, although disagreements remain on how it would be implemented.

Hamas is insisting on setting the list of hostages to be released unilaterally, and demanding that Israeli forces withdraw behind pre-determined lines, the sources told Reuters.

Israel has agreed on Hamas setting the list, the sources said, but refuses to withdraw and has asked for a timeline and to see the list in order to set the time and duration of the ceasefire.

credit: דובר צה"ל

credit: דובר צה"ל

credit: דובר צה"ל

credit: דובר צה"ל

credit: דובר צה"ל

credit: דובר צה"ל

credit: דובר צה"ל

credit: דובר צה"ל