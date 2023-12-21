תיעוד מפעילות הכוחות בשטח ברצועה דובר צה"ל

The IDF is continuing operations against terrorist infrastructure and operatives in the Gaza Strip, and since Wednesday approximately 230 terror targets were struck by IDF aircraft in the Gaza Strip.

Following the identification of terrorist operatives in a compound in Khan Yunis, an IDF fighter jet struck the compound and killed them. Furthermore, a launcher loaded with rockets aimed at Israeli territory was located and destroyed.

הלוחמים מציגים את אמצעי הלחימה דובר צה"ל

During IDF activity in Jabalya, the soldiers enabled the orderly evacuation of the civilian population from a school complex southwards. IDF ground troops conducted searches in the school and located numerous weapons.

During Israeli Navy activity overnight, the forces struck vessels designated for use by terrorist organizations in the Gaza Strip.

IDF troops also identified terrorists in the area of Al-Shati. The troops directed an IDF aircraft to eliminate the terrorists.