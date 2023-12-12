The IDF on Tuesday morning operated in Jenin, and exchanges of fire erupted as terrorists hurled explosive devices towards the forces.

During the operation, an IDF UAV attacked terrorists from the air, eliminating at least three and injuring others.

Though UAVs in the past have not been used to attack terrorists in Judea and Samaria, in recent months and especially since Hamas' brutal attack on Israel on October 7, the IDF has been employing the aircraft to strike at terror targets.

During counterterrorism activity in the Jenin Camp in the first month of the war, armed terrorists fired and hurled explosive devices at Israeli security forces. In response, an IDF UAV struck the terrorists. Hits were identified.

No injuries to Israeli security forces were reported. The Palestinian Authority’s (PA) Wafa news agency said that three people were killed by the UAV and several others were injured.