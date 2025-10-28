"שלושתם נפלו" – תיעוד מהרחפן דוברות המשטרה

Directed by the Shin Bet and with the assistance of IDF troops, Yamam officers eliminated three terrorists in the village of Kafr Qud near Jenin in northern Samaria.

Drone footage published by the police captures the moment of the elimination, showing the three terrorists falling next to the cave from which they emerged.

The officers noticed the three terrorists leaving the cave, and snipers from the unit opened fire and eliminated the three. A short time later, the Air Force struck the cave to dismantle the terrorist infrastructure.