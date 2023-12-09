National Security Council chief Tzachi Hanegbi on Saturday night spoke with "Meet the Press" and said that he is optimistic about the results of the war against Hamas.

Regarding how Israel perceived the security situation prior to October 7, he said, "We were thinking in the terms of rational people - we needed to think like ISIS."

"If we kill [Hamas leader Yahya] Sinwar, it could be that the leadership which replaces him will understand that it needs to get out of Gaza with its tail between its legs, and save its life."

According to him, killing Sinwar is the key to achieving the goals of the war, which are destroying Hamas and releasing the captives.

When asked about the possibility of intelligence which states that Sinwar is near the hostages, and a decision must be made as to whether to attack the site, Hanegbi said, "This is a situation which we may find ourselves in, and it is a heartbreaking dilemma - but it means that we have reached him, and that means we've done an enormous part of it. At the end of the day, we will have to make decisions."