Hamas leader in Gaza Yahya Sinwar is in the southern Gaza city of Khan Younis, after escaping Gaza City at the beginning of the war.

Kan 11 reported that according to an Israeli source, Sinwar succeeded in leaving Gaza City in a humanitarian convoy exiting the city.

Israel's defense echelon has promised that Sinwar is a dead man and will not die a natural death.

Earier this week, IDF spokesman Daniel Hagari said that Sinwar "is not above ground," but would not elaborate on his statement.

"Sinwar's house in the Khan Yunis area. Sinwar is not above ground; he's underground. Our job is to reach Sinwar and kill him," Hagari said then.

Last month, Sinwar, one of the masterminds of the October 7 massacre, boasted that the murder of over 1,200 people in southern Israel and the taking of 240 hostages was "just a rehearsal."

"The leaders of the occupation should know, October 7 was just a rehearsal," Sinwar threatened in his first public address since the massacre.