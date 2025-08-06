Leipzig University Hospital in Germany issued an apology this week after the name "Yahya Sinwar"—that of the Hamas terrorist leader responsible for the October 7 massacre—appeared on a welcome board for newborns, Al-Araby Al-Jadeed reported.

The hospital maintains a daily display board listing the names of babies born there, typically featuring common names such as Lukas, Emma, or Mohammed.

On Sunday, however, the full name of the former Hamas political chief in Gaza, Yahya Sinwar, was included on the list. The addition, alongside a heart symbol drawn above the letter “i,” sparked widespread discomfort and backlash.

Sinwar was eliminated in Gaza in October 2024 during an Israeli military operation. He was responsible for orchestrating the brutal October 7, 2023 assault in which Hamas terrorists murdered and kidnapped Israeli civilians and soldiers in an unprecedented cross-border attack.

The hospital had posted a photograph of the board on Instagram, triggering a flood of shocked reactions. It later removed the post and issued a formal apology.

“In this case, the person who posted the image was not aware that the name is currently associated with a well-known political figure involved in a highly sensitive geopolitical context,” said hospital spokesperson Jörn Glassner, speaking to the German newspaper Bild.

The hospital acknowledged that the incident may have caused “feelings of discomfort or distress,” and extended “a sincere apology to anyone who felt hurt or provoked by this post.”

“We are taking this incident as an opportunity to review our internal procedures to ensure greater sensitivity when dealing with such matters in the future,” the statement added.

Germany’s Die Welt newspaper reported that the motive behind the child’s naming remains unclear. Authorities have not disclosed any information about the identity of the newborn’s parents, and it is uncertain whether the local civil registry will approve the name.