On the second anniversary of the October 7th massacre and the start of the Swords of Iron war, the IDF on Thursday released a new photo today from the elimination of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar, one year ago in Rafah.

Sinwar, released in the 2011 "Shalit deal," became the architect and mastermind behind the October 7 massacre. He served as leader of the Hamas terror group between 2017 and his elimination in October 2024.

In the photo, Sinwar's body can be seen with former Southern Command commander Yaron Finkelman, Gaza Division commander Barak Hiram, and former Head of the Operations Directorate Oded Basyuk standing above him.

Sinwar was eliminated on October 16, 2024, during the intense Battle of Rafah in the Tel al-Sultan neighborhood, when a force from the Gaza Division's Bislamah Brigade, which was stationed in the area, detected the movement of three armed terrorists in the area.

The force fired at them, killing all three.