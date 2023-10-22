The chairman of Moshav Margaliot in northern Israel, Eitan Davidi, claimed this morning in an interview with Channel 12 News that he feels that the residents are at the mercy of terrorist organizations. Hezbollah's shooting and infiltrators have already caused injuries to moshav workers.

"I claim that the reason we are still alive is because Hezbollah did not decide to kill us," said Davidi and added: "I am standing here and Hezbollah is behind me. What is the problem for them to kill em with direct fire right now? What is the problem? There is no problem."

"I am asking the Israeli government to change the equation," Davidi demanded as a loud explosion was heard behind him.

After an investigation, it turned out that it was shooting by IDF forces at terrorist targets in the area.