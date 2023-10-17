IDF Spokesperson Daniel Hagari on Monday released a new video in which he spoke about Hamas stealing six days’ worth of fuel from UNRWA, the UN agency for “Palestinian refugees”.

“Today, the United Nations revealed the true face of Hamas when they confirmed that Hamas stole fuel and medical equipment from UN offices in Gaza City,” said Hagari.

“The amount of fuel stolen is enough to power Gaza's water desalination for six days - I repeat. for six days.”

“Hamas is holding the people of Gaza hostage, cowardly using them as human shields. Hamas is at war against humanity, not just Israel,” stressed the IDF Spokesperson. “They terrorize Jews and Arabs. They seek deaths of Israelis and Palestinians.

“The Israel Defense Forces will destroy Hamas for the sake of Israel, Gaza, and the entire world,” he concluded.

UNRWA on Monday reported that Hamas terrorists stole fuel and medical supplies from one of its facilities in Gaza, but later deleted the original tweet which reported the theft.

Following the deletion of the post, Israel's Foreign Ministry asked, "Has Hamas also hacked into your Twitter account or are you just afraid to disappoint your terrorist friends?"