UNRWA, the United Nations organization for the descendants of the Arab refugees from Israel's War of Independence in 1948, reported that Hamas terrorists stole fuel and medical supplies from one of its facilities in Gaza today (Monday).

Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz said in response: "Or in other words - Hamas is robbing the "humanitarian aid" to the Palestinian people. There's no reason to give them anything until we eliminate Nazi Hamas."

Later, UNRWA deleted the original tweet in which it reported the theft.

Following the deletion of the post, Israel's Foreign Ministry asked: "Has Hamas also hacked into your Twitter account or are you just afraid to disappoint your terrorist friends?"