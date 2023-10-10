Two senior Hamas leaders were killed in IAF airstrikes in Gaza.

Overnight, an IDF aircraft struck Zachariah Abu Ma'amar, a senior member of the Hamas terrorist organization's political bureau and head of its office for internal relations. He was a senior Hamas decision-maker and coordinator between terror groups in the Gaza Strip.

Abu Ma'amar was part of Hamas’ senior forum, involved in the organization's decision-making and the planning of numerous terror activities against the State of Israel.

"Abu Ma'amar was known as a confidant to Yahya Sinwar, incited against Israel, and acted to endanger Israeli civilians." the IDF stated.

In addition, Hamas Economy Minister Jawad Abu Shamala also was killed in an airstrike.

The security establishment emphasized that as part of his role, Abu Shamala managed the organization's finances and earmarked the funds for financing and directing terrorism inside and outside the Gaza Strip.

He also previously held security positions in the terrorist organization and as part of his role led several operations aimed at harming citizens in the State of Israel.

Israel has declared war on Hamas following the massacre of over 900 people by Hamas terrorists on Saturday morning.

This afternoon (Tuesday), dozens of IAF aircraft attacked 00 targets throughout the Al-Furqan neighborhood of Gaza. In the last 24 hours, the IDF attacked over 250 targets in the area of the neighborhood. The IDF also attacked an underground tunnel in the Rafah area that was intended for smuggling equipment and ammunition.

The IDF stated that "the Al-Furqan neighborhood serves as a terror nest for Hamas and from where many activities against Israel are carried out."