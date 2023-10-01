Minister of National Security Itamar Ben-Gvir was excluded once again today (Sunday) from a security consultation with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Defense Minister Yoav Galant, IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi, Shin Bet director Ronen Bar, generals, and more came to the discussion, but the Otzma Yehudit chairman was not invited, despite his position.

A source close to the Prime Minister claimed, according to the report on the Ynet website, that Ben-Gvir tends to make proposals that would embarrass Israel in the global community.

According to him, "He comes to meetings and constantly strives for targeted assassinations, a ban on bringing in workers from Gaza, and various closures on all kinds of villages and cities in the West Bank. He does not understand that with such a policy, the Prime Minister cannot fly anywhere - and certainly not be granted receptions around the world."