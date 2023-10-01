Terrorists on Sunday afternoon hurled rocks and firebombs towards vehicles traveling between Homesh and Shavei Shomron in Samaria.

One of the rocks hit a vehicle and shattered its window. An infant who was riding in the vehicle was lightly injured by the broken glass.

A military force joined up with the vehicle, and military medics examined the infant, who was treated and bandaged at the scene. She did not require evacuation to a hospital.

The vehicle the infant was traveling in, after being hit by a rock Credit: TPS

In 2013, a fist-sized rock hurled by an Arab terrorist struck 2-year-old Adelle Biton, a healthy, normally-developing toddler, in the head causing severe neurological damage and mortally wounding her. After remaining comatose for months, Adelle regained consciousness but continued fighting for her life.

Even after Adelle was well enough to return home, she remained severely disabled, only able to respond to certain stimuli and capable of some movement and continuously in and out of the hospital. In February 2015, four-year-old Adelle passed away from pneumonia.

The five Palestinian Authority (PA) terrorists, who were teenagers at the time of the attack, received terror salaries from PA Chairman Mahmoud Abbas and just 15 years behind bars.