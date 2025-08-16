A group of Jewish hikers touring near the settlement of Ofra in the Binyamin region on Friday came under attack by a large group of Arabs from the nearby village of Silwad and surrounding areas, according to reports.

An IDF reservist accompanying the group responded by firing warning shots in an effort to disperse the crowd. One of the hikers sustained a leg injury from a stone thrown during the incident and required medical attention.

Following complaints filed by local Arab residents, both the police and the IDF launched an investigation. The soldier who fired the warning shots was questioned but released shortly afterward, after police determined that the hikers had been seriously threatened and were in legitimate danger. Legal support for the soldier was provided by the organization Honenu.

In a statement, Honenu called on the IDF to take immediate action to arrest those responsible for the attack. "An Arab mob assaulted a group of Jews simply out for a hike," the organization said. "One member of the group was injured and is now under the care of our victims of terrorism department. Thanks to the presence of mind and quick action by a soldier, the situation did not result in far worse outcomes."

Honenu also expressed gratitude to the Judea and Samaria District Police and National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir for their support of individuals defending themselves. The group urged the IDF and Central Command Chief Avi Bluth to apprehend the attackers, stating: "There must be zero tolerance for terror in Judea and Samaria. Ensuring security requires swift and decisive action against those who perpetrate violence."