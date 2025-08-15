Over the past three years alone, over 250 terrorist incidents against Jewish drivers on Route 60 near the Arab school next to the village of Louban and the Jewish town of Eli were recorded.

This data was revealed on Friday in collaboration with the Binyamin Regional Council's security hotline.

The Chairman of the Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee for Judea and Samaria Affairs, MK Tzvi Succot, toured the site this week along with the Eli town security coordinator, Zvi Shor, and called on the Civil Administration to demolish the school building.

According to MK Succot, "During the tour, we saw with our own eyes the unimaginable proximity between the 'school of terror' and Judea and Samaria's main artery. This is an epicenter for constant violence, which has led to 250 rock attacks over the past few years, all this a few steps away from every Jewish driver that travels here. There is no rational explanation for the continued existence of such buildings in this location."

He added, "The path which students use to get to the side of the road within less than five seconds is an opening for terror and harm to human life. Even the military, which operates here with great dedication, can not be at every point 24 hours a day. It is our responsibility to remove the threat from the root, and not to be satisfied with temporary solutions that delay the problem with fences or any other bandage."

Succot thanked the secretary of the town of Eli, Avidan Beit Ya'akov, the Security Coordinator, and the representative of the residents' board, Ori Aziza, "Who called my attention to this important issue that we will, with G-d's help, quickly announce a solution for and demolish the school. We can not continue allowing such terrorist infrastructure to interrupt the lives of Israeli citizens. Their demolition will send an unequivocal message to terrorists throughout Judea and Samaria — the blood of Israeli civilians is not forfeit.