An Iranian court has sentenced to death a Tajik man convicted over carrying out a deadly gun attack on a Shiite Muslim shrine in August, the judiciary said Thursday, according to the AFP news agency.

The attack on the Shah Cheragh mausoleum in Shiraz, capital of Fars province in Iran's south, came less than a year after a mass shooting at the same site that was later claimed by the Islamic State (ISIS) group.

Nine suspects -- all of them foreigners -- were arrested after the August 13 attack, which killed two people and wounded seven others.

The convicted attacker, identified as Rahmatollah Nowruzof from Tajikistan and described as an ISIS member, was handed two death sentences, the judiciary's Mizan Online website reported.

He was convicted on charges of "moharebeh", or waging war against God, as well as "sedition and collusion against the security of the country", the website said.

Two other men were sentenced to five years in prison and deportation from the country over "participating in gatherings and collusion with the intention of disrupting the country's security", it added.

The October 2022 mass shooting at the shrine left 13 people dead and 30 wounded. Iran hanged two men in public on July 8 over the killings.

Iran's Intelligence Ministry arrested 26 foreign nationals linked to the attack several days after it took place, saying the detainees are nationals of Azerbaijan, Afghanistan and Tajikistan.