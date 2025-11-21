The Security Cabinet discussed the death penalty for terrorists law last night (Thursday), presented by National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir.

During the discussion, Ben-Gvir presented the law as a "historic and important law," which, according to him, "will bring deterrence, prevent kidnappings, and bring justice - think about the murderers of the Fogel family."

Minister Dudi Amsalem asked Shin Bet Director David Zini if such a law indeed brings deterrence. The Shin Bet Director responded: "Yes. This is a very deterrent tool. For us, it is a punishment that will deter."

The military representative presented the stance of IDF Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir, which stated, "There is no principled objection to the death penalty law for terrorists. This is our position, and it is with the consent of the Chief of Staff. The army is in favor of incorporating discretion, so it will not be a mandatory punishment."

Minister Gila Gamliel raised a reservation: "But Jewish citizens could also be executed." Minister Ben-Gvir responded: "Anyone who acts against the revival of the Jewish people..."

Minister Bezalel Smotrich strengthened his words, saying: "A Jew who acts in favor of Iran and murders against the State of Israel could be executed."

Additionally, the Cabinet decided to form a small team of ministers to promote the implementation of the second phase of the Gaza ceasefire agreement. The team will include Ministers Smotrich, Ben-Gvir, Gideon Sa'ar, Yariv Levin, and others.