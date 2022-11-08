Iran's Intelligence Ministry announced Monday that it has arrested 26 foreign nationals linked to the recent deadly attack on a shrine in the city of Shiraz in southern Iran, the Xinhua news agency reported.

"The detainees are nationals of Azerbaijan, Afghanistan and Tajikistan," said a statement from the ministry.

It noted that an Azerbaijani national acted as the attack's main coordinator, who contacted Islamic State (ISIS) elements in Afghanistan after entering Iran by flight from the Azerbaijani capital city of Baku.

The shooter of the attack is a Tajik citizen, while an Afghan national provided logistics for the attack in Shiraz.

ISIS has claimed responsibility for the October 26 attack that killed at least 13 people, including one woman and two children, and injured scores.

In August, Iran's Intelligence Ministry said it arrested 10 ISIS group suspects who were planning attacks targeting religious commemorations. Iran accused Israel of using the jihadists to attack its territory.