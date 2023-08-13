Four people are said to have been killed and several injured on Sunday in an armed attack at a Shiite in Iran's southern city of Shiraz.

Iranian State media reported that two assailants were involved in the shooting at the Shah Cheragh shrine, the third most important shrine in Shia Islam in Iran.

According to the report, the assailants attempted to enter the shrine through the Bab al-Mahdi Gate and opened fire on the shrine servants.

One of the assailants has been arrested. The other is said to be at large.