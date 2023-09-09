Former US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced on Friday that she will seek reelection to Congress in 2024, The Associated Press reported.

Pelosi, 83, made the announcement before volunteers and labor allies in the San Francisco area district she has represented for more than 35 years.

“Now more than ever our City needs us to advance San Francisco values and further our recovery,” Pelosi said in a post on X, formerly Twitter. “Our country needs America to show the world that our flag is still there, with liberty and justice for ALL. That is why I am running for reelection — and respectfully ask for your vote.”

Pelosi’s announcement quells any talk of retirement for the long-serving leader, who, with the honorific title of speaker emeritus, remains an influential lawmaker, pivotal party figure and strong fundraiser for Democrats.

Pelosi stepped down from her role as House Speaker in November of 2022, after Republicans regained control of the House, but has never said she plans to retire.

In December, Pelosi snapped at a reporter who asked her if she is planning to serve out her full two-year term.

“What is this? What is this? Don't bother me with a question like that,” Pelosi said, adding, “Really. Really, ok? I said what I'm gonna do. Those kind of questions are such a waste of my time.”

Her decision to seek reelection unfolds as Washington is grappling with the sunset of a political era as an older generation of leaders, including President Joe Biden, 80, face questions about their age.

This past week, Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell, 81, said he would finish his term as leader and senator despite concerns about his recent health episodes.

Biden would be 86 years old at the end of a second term and his age has already been brought up by political rivals in the election. Republican candidate Nikki Haley has warned that a vote for Biden is a vote for Vice President Kamala Harris, because Biden is unlikely to “make it” to 86.

Biden recently said that his decision to run for reelection in 2024 was not an automatic one, and added that it is legitimate to bring up his age as he seeks another term.

Even former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton has weighed in on concerns surrounding Biden's age, saying it's a legitimate issue and "people have every right to consider it".

