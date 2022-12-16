Outgoing House Speaker Nancy Pelosi snapped at a reporter on Thursday who asked her if she is planning to serve out her full two-year term.

“Will you commit to serving your full two-year term for the people of San Francisco?" the reporter asked Pelosi at a press conference.

Pelosi did not take kindly to the question. The speaker, appearing agitated, replied: “What is this? What is this? Don't bother me with a question like that.”

“Really. Really, ok? I said what I'm gonna do. Those kind of questions are such a waste of my time,” Pelosi answered.

The speaker then turned to another reporter and asked him to give his question.

The question came after Pelosi was asked to consider her legacy as a Democratic House leader.

“Nothing in any of the years that I was there compares to the Affordable Care Act, expanding health care to tens of millions more Americans and 150 million families having better benefits, lower costs, and no preexisting condition risking their access and no lifetime limits —being a woman no longer a preexisting condition,” she said.

“So that really was central because it's a health issue, it's an economic issue, a financial health issue for families, and it's a values issue for our country. So that, for me, was the highlight.”

