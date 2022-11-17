The Republican Party will win control of the US House of Representatives, NBC News projected on Wednesday evening.

CNN followed with a similar projection minutes later.

The Republican Party finally passed the threshold of 218 seats needed for control of the House, eight days after the midterm elections, with the result coming down to the final districts to report.

The meaning of this is that President Joe Biden will be handed a divided Congress, after Democrats kept control of the Senate in last week's midterm elections.

The picture in the Senate became clear on Saturday after Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto of Nevada narrowly defeated Republican Adam Laxalt to win re-election.

Her victory gave the party the 50 seats they need for an effective majority.

One race is still undecided, as Georgia’s race between Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker is headed to a December runoff, after neither candidate cleared the required 50% threshold in Tuesday’s vote.

Even if Republicans win the Georgia runoff, however, Vice President Kamala Harris would continue to have the tie-breaking vote in an evenly divided Senate to guarantee the Democratic majority.

The Republican majority in the House will give it leverage to stop President Joe Biden’s legislation and could spur a flurry of investigations.

Rep. Kevin McCarthy, who on Tuesday won the nomination for House Speaker and will succeed Nancy Pelosi, has already indicated that that House Republicans will launch sweeping investigations of President Joe Biden's administration if they recapture the chamber.

McCarthy, in an interview with CNN, said potential probes included the US pullout from Afghanistan and the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic.