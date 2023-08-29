Nikki Haley warns: "The next president is going to be Kamala Harris"

The Republican presidential candidate claimed: "A vote for Joe Biden is a vote for Kamala Harris – who is going to be the next president."

Nikki Haley warns the American public that Joe Biden will not complete his term if he is re-elected to the presidency, and he will be replaced by his deputy Kamala Harris.

In an interview with the ABC network, Haley, a former US ambassador to the UN and currently a presidential candidate for the Republican Party, claimed that whoever votes for Joe Biden is actually giving his vote to Kamala Harris.

"A vote for Joe Biden is a vote for Kamala Harris, you know it and I know it. There is no way that Joe Biden will complete his term. I think Kamala Harris is going to be the next president and that thought should send a shiver down every American spine," Haley told host George Stephanopoulos on Good Morning America.

The host then asked Haley what she is basing her assumption on that Biden will not complete his term, if elected again. "Ask the Americans. We're looking at the decline he's had in recent years. You must be honest with the American public, George, there's no way that Joe Biden will complete the next term. We cannot have an 81-year-old president," Haley responded.

The presidential candidate, lagging far behind Donald Trump in the polls, also claimed that the Republicans must nominate a leader from the “younger generation” to head the party, in order to attract a new audience of voters. "We have to make sure that we have a younger leader who will not only bring in Republicans, but also attract the independents. We're going to bring back the women from suburbia, we're going to bring in the Hispanics. We're going to bring in the Asian community. We have to make sure that we win this. Just the thought of Kamala Harris as president should send shiver a down every American spine."