House Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi announced Thursday that she will not seek re-election at the end of her current term, marking the conclusion of a congressional career that has spanned nearly four decades.

In a video message addressed to her constituents, Pelosi said, “I want you, my fellow San Franciscans, to be the first to know I will not be seeking re-election to Congress.” She added, “With a grateful heart, I look forward to my final year of service as your proud representative as we go forward.”

Pelosi, 85, served as Speaker of the House from 2007 to 2011 and again from 2019 to 2023, becoming the first woman to hold the position. She was first elected to Congress in 1987, representing San Francisco.

Her tenure saw her become a central figure in legislative battles, including spearheading President Barack Obama’s healthcare legislation and advancing key parts of President Joe Biden’s agenda. She also led two impeachment efforts against President Donald Trump.

President Trump responded to the announcement in comments to Fox News, calling Pelosi's retirement "a great thing for America."

He described her as "evil," "corrupt," and said she was "only focused on bad things for our country."

"She was rapidly losing control of her party and it was never coming back. I’m very honored she impeached me twice and failed miserably twice," the President added.

Pelosi concluded her announcement with a message to her city: “San Francisco, know your power.”