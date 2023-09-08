Terrorists opened fire on Friday towards a military post near the Palestinian Arab city of Tulkarm.

The IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said, “After searching the area, several bullet casings were found and damage to a structure was detected. IDF troops have started searching for suspects, there are no casualties to our forces.”

On Friday morning, the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit reported that on Thursday night, shots were fired towards the Jalamah military post.

Dozens of bullet casings were found at the scene. No injuries were reported.

In addition, shots were fired near the town of Meirav. No one was injured.

IDF troops searched the area for the suspects.

