Papua New Guinea will open an embassy in Jerusalem next week during a visit by Prime Minister James Marape, a spokesperson for his office confirmed Sunday night, according to Reuters.

"Yes, that is correct," said a spokesperson from Marape's office, when asked whether the country is set to open the embassy and that Marape would visit Israel next week.

In February, the Israeli Foreign Ministry said Papua New Guinea intends to open an embassy in Jerusalem.

Papua New Guinea has never opened an embassy in Israel, and this is expected to be its first representation in the country.

In recent years, several countries have mulled the idea of following in the steps of the US and relocating their diplomatic missions to Jerusalem.

Last year, Suriname’s Foreign Minister, Albert Ramchand Ramdin, announced that the South American country would open an embassy in Israel’s capital city. However, the move was later reversed due to budgetary reasons.

In March it was reported that Hungary would relocate its embassy to Jerusalem. Hungarian President Katalin Novak later said that no decision had yet been made on the issue.

Foreign Minister Eli Cohen said in May that he is "optimistic" that three more embassies would open in Jerusalem.

Earlier this month, Cohen met with Paraguayan President Santiago Peña, and the two agreed that Paraguay will open an embassy in Jerusalem in the coming months.