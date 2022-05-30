The South American republic of Suriname will open an embassy in Israel’s capital city, the country’s foreign minister said Monday afternoon.

Foreign Minister Albert Ramchand Ramdin met with his Israeli counterpart, Yair Lapid, Monday in Jerusalem, as part of Ramdin’s visit to Israel.

During the meeting, Ramdin informed Lapid that his country intends to open an embassy in Israel. Currently, Suriname’s mission in Israel is represented by a consulate in Tel Aviv.

The new embassy will be opened in the near future, Ramdin said, and will be located in Jerusalem, rather than Tel Aviv, making Suriname the latest country to recognize Jerusalem as the Israeli capital city.

Minister Lapid offered to send Israeli humanitarian workers to northern Suriname, to help with aid efforts after severe flooding left many residents homeless.