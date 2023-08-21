The IDF Aerial Defense Array was activated toward an unidentified aircraft over Gaza, the IDF reported Monday morning.

The Iron Dome battery was activated in the Sdot Negev Regional Council. Parallel to this, a loud explosion was heard in the area. Residents were informed that there had been no rocket fire towards Israeli territory.

There are no special instructions, and no air raid siren was sounded.

On Sunday morning, the Iron Dome missile defense system intercepted an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) in the area of the Eshkol Regional Council.

Two interceptors were launched at a drone that entered Israel after being launched from Gaza.

No one was injured, no air raid siren was sounded, and no damage was caused.