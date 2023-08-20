The Iron Dome missile defense system intercepted an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) this morning (Sunday) in the area of the Eshkol Regional Council in the Gaza envelope.

Two interceptors were launched at a drone that entered Israel after being launched from the Gaza Strip.

The UAV apparently belongs to the terrorist organization Hamas and was launched from the area of the city of Rafah in the Gaza Strip. The UAV had been under surveillance by the IDF since it was launched and as it moved towards the east the decision was made to intercept it.

IDF forces are expected to arrive at the scene to collect the fragments of the drone and to determine if it was armed.

The IDF said after the interception that the UAV did not pose a threat to the residents of the Gaza envelope and no warnings were activated.

Residents in the area of the Eshkol Regional Council reported hearing the echoes of explosions, as did residents of the Gaza Strip near the incident.