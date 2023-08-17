Border Police have released footage from a gunbattle that occurred Thursday morning between special Border Police forces and Islamic Jihad terrorists in Jenin.

As reported earlier, during the exchanges of fire, Mustafa Kumbua, a resident of Jenin, was shot and killed after shooting at the forces and attempting to flee during the apprehension attempt. Mustafa was involved in terrorist activity and shot at IDF soldiers.

The forces searched a building and confiscated a gun and a dozen explosive devices ready for use. During the forces’ exit, a violent riot was instigated where explosive devices were hurled at the forces, who responded with live fire. Hits were identified.

During the operation, an Israel Border Police soldier was lightly injured by bullet shrapnel. He was evacuated to a hospital to receive further medical treatment.