The Jerusalem District Court on Monday will discuss an appeal filed by Yehiel Indor, the Jewish man injured in an attack by an Arab mob earlier this month.

Indor suffered severe injuries to his head, and was only recently released from the hospital into police custody. On Friday, the Magistrates Court extended his arrest.

The appeal follows Indor's Sunday release from Shaare Zedek Medical Center, where he had been hospitalized since his injury. Throughout his hospital stay, police remained at his bedside and his family was not allowed to visit.

The District Court hearing will take place Monday at 11:30, and it is the first hearing which Indor is expected to attend personally. During the hearing, Indor's attorneys, Nati Rom and Adi Keidar, will request that he be released.

"The custody places him in danger every day that he is in it," they said.