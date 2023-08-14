MK Danny Danon (Likud) on Monday morning said that the battle against the judicial reform and the refusal to serve have harmed the IDF's preparedness and the entire country's resilience.

"I think, and rightly, that the army has been cautious about making headlines and speaking about numbers and percentages - that is correct and I support this position of the Chief of Staff's," Danon told 103FM Radio.

"Obviously there has been harm. We are at the height of a crisis, we can't ignore that, and therefore there has been damage to every system. There are those who are trying to increase and glorify it, and there are those who are trying to reduce it. In my opinion, we need to prepare for the next conflict - our enemies on the outside are preparing for the next conflict."

Regarding the judicial reform, Danon said, "I am not one of those who remain silent - that is not my nature. And when I had what to say, I said it courageously. After we passed the reasonableness standard, there is unanimous agreement in the Likud that we need to utilize this period to reach broad agreements and not continue this fight."

"I think that the Prime Minister has been consistent on this issue. He said from the beginning what he wanted to do, and this is the end. I think that we can reach a broad consensus on the issue of the Judicial Selection Committee, so that it will look different. We are not coming to control it, but we do want to bring about a change. I hope that the opposition will give up their desire for a fight, so that we can reach agreements."

When asked about Elisha Yered, the Jewish man who has been accused of taking part in the killing of an Arab who was part of a lynch on Jews, Danon said, "This issue is right now under investigation, and I call on the Shin Bet to act quickly and speedily, because time is working against us. We need to come with clear answers, because there are claims on both sides. Serious claims, unfortunately, but I believe in the law enforcement authorities. In the end, our systems are working, but we need to publicize the facts and make things clear - and from the perspective of international pressure, this is also true."

Concluding his statements, Danon discussed the possibility that Israel and Saudi Arabia will normalize relations, saying: "If Saudi Arabia becomes a nuclear power, it will not end there - Egypt and the UAE will not sit with their hands clasped. When we talk about nuclear weapons for the sake of peace, that is what they said in North Korea and Iran, and the road from there to [using it for] military purposes is very short."