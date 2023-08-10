The four Arabs who were detained on suspicion of involvement in violent clashes with Jewish shepherds near the village of Burqa last week were released by order of the military court.

Judge Barak Tamir said during the hearing "I did not find that there is reasonable suspicion against them. There is not enough evidence to establish reasonable suspicion."

"Most of the investigative operations can be carried out when the suspects are not in custody. I am ordering the release of the suspects," the judge added.

Separately, Elisha Yered, a Jewish suspect who was arrested in connection with the incident was also ordered released by the Jerusalem Magistrate's Court.

The police have filed multiple appeals against the release of Yered to house arrest.

The incident began when a mob of Arabs threatened a Jewish shepherd outside Burqa last Friday. The shepherd called for help and a group of Jewish residents arrived. The Arabs attacked the Jews with stones, clubs, and explosives. Yehiel Indor, a Jewish man who was seriously wounded by a stone thrown at his head and remains hospitalized, fired at the attackers, killing a 19-year-old rioter.

Indor and Yered were arrested following the incident. Police have successfully appealed a court order to release Indor, while their appeals against the release of Yered have been rejected.