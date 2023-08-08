Among the opposition MKs, there is a growing belief that the coalition is preparing a trick for the purpose of foiling the Supreme Court's ruling, which is expected to obligate the Justice Minister to call a meeting of the Judicial Selection Committee, Maariv reported.

According to the opposition sources, "The recent statements by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, including in the interview he recently gave to Bloomberg, regarding his intention to advance, with consensus, a law which will change the composition of the Judicial Selection Committee - this, together with the briefings which are coming out of the Likud regarding [Justice] Minister Levin's willingness for compromise and negotiations - none of this is coincidental."

The sources also claimed that officials in the coalition are planning to arrive at the Supreme Court and say that negotiations are taking place with the opposition, for the purpose of coming to an agreement on a bill regarding the Judicial Selection Committee. In this fashion, the sources said, the coalition would avoid interference on the part of the court.

"We will not lend a hand to the coalition's trick, and we will not help the Justice Minister avoid calling the committee together," the sources said.

They added that, "The coalition speaks with two voices. Alongside the statements regarding compromise and agreements, we are witness to Netanyahu's line becoming more extreme. He is doubling the bets in order to try to bring us to fake negotiations."

"Their idea is simple: Create a feeling of emergency and complete collapse, which will bring about a return to talks even before the Supreme Court hearings. To create an impression that this is what will save the country from the disaster which they themselves have created."

In fact, it is sources in the opposition who have been consistently insisting that civil war is near, and that the new reform spells the end of Israel as a democracy, while coalition sources have been calling to calm the flames and not fan them.