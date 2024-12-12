Supreme Court judges who are members of the Judicial Selection Committee have sent a letter to Justice Minister Yariv Levin and other committee members, clarifying that they will refuse the summoning of external experts to the committee.

The judges, acting President of the Supreme Court Isaac Amit and Judges Noam Sohlberg and Daphne Barak-Erez, expressed their views following Justice Minister Yariv Levin's decision to invite MK Simcha Rothman (Religious Zionist Party) and Prof. Talia Einhorn.

"The committee does not summon external entities to its meetings. This has always been the case, and our position is that there is no need to change these procedural norms," the judges wrote.

They further added that "This practice aligns with the fact that all committee discussions are based on written materials, under the assumption that members prepare adequately for meetings. This is also necessitated by the need to use committee discussion time efficiently, with many issues on the agenda."

In the initial phase, committee members are expected to discuss the selection of a Deputy President of the Supreme Court, followed by the selection of a President. During the discussions, a vote is supposed to take place concerning broadcasting the committee's proceedings for selecting a Deputy President.

