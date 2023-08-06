At the tissue bank at Sheba Medical Center, the tissues and organs of Chen Amir, the 42-year-old municipal security guard who was murdered in a terrorist shooting attack in Tel Aviv yesterday, were salvaged.

According to the hospital, Amir's tissues will save lives and improve the quality of life of about 50 patients.

Dr. Eilat Di-Segni said that "the tissue donation is a mixture of personal tragedy with hope. The noble decision made by the family of the late Chen Amir to donate his tissues (bones, tendons, corneas, and skin) will save lives and can even improve the quality of life of about 50 patients."

Vered, Chen's widow said today: "Chen is the most wonderful man in the world, he was an amazing husband, a wonderful father. He is a fighter, I always knew he would be the first to reach out and be the first to act, as in all the previous attacks, he was always the first to run and help. He had a kind heart, he was always ready to help and give of himself."

Shabtai, Chen's father, told Kan Reshet Bet that "he was a smiling, kind-hearted guy, who helped people and the poor. He told me, 'My finger is not that quick on the trigger, first of all, I figure out what's happening. The terrorist probably hid the weapon I didn't think my son would be hurt so quickly."

Chen, who was married to Vered and the father of three daughters, was killed while preventing a major attack with his body and saved many lives with his death. His funeral is expected to take place in Kibbutz Re'im, where Chen grew up.