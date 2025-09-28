The European Union issued a statement criticizing Israel for closing the Allenby (King Hussein) Bridge crossing at the Jordanian border, citing the impact on freedom of movement and humanitarian aid. The closure followed a deadly terror attack at the site.

In its statement, the EU said the September 23 decision to shut down passenger and cargo traffic affected travel between Judea and Samaria and Jordan, as well as aid routes into Gaza. While acknowledging that the crossing reopened for passenger travel on September 26, the EU urged Israel also to resume cargo traffic. The statement stressed that crossings should remain open to support humanitarian operations and called on Israel to increase the flow of aid into Gaza.

The EU noted the ongoing ground offensive in Gaza City, warning of catastrophic consequences, civilian suffering, and the targeting of medical facilities. It also repeated calls for an immediate ceasefire and the unconditional release of all hostages. The statement made no mention of the September 18 terror attack at the Allenby Crossing, which led to the decision to close it.

Israel strongly rejected the EU’s criticism. The Foreign Ministry pointed out that on September 18, two Israelis — aged 68 and 20 — were murdered in a terror attack at the crossing by a Jordanian truck driver delivering humanitarian supplies to Gaza. The ministry noted that the attack was the second of its kind at the Allenby Crossing in a year, following the killing of three Israelis in September 2024.

"The statement published by the EU is yet another example of one-sidedness and biased messaging, reflecting an obsessive preoccupation with Israel while ignoring the facts and the full picture," the ministry said.

"Israel will not allow humanitarian operations to be exploited as a cover for terrorist attacks against its citizens," the statement continued. Israel called on Jordan to present firm security measures to prevent further incidents and to share the results of its investigation into the attack.

The ministry further emphasized that Israel has continued to facilitate humanitarian aid to Gaza, significantly increasing shipments in recent weeks through multiple routes, including Allenby, in coordination with Jordan.