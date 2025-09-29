A deadly attack unfolded on Sunday morning at a Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints chapel in Grand Blanc Township, Michigan, where a gunman stormed the building during worship, opened fire, and set the church ablaze.

Authorities confirmed at least two fatalities and multiple injuries, according to a report by The Associated Press.

Police Chief William Renye said the 40-year-old suspect rammed a pickup truck through the church’s front entrance before exiting and firing on congregants. Hundreds were inside at the time. Renye stated the man “deliberately” ignited the fire.

Two officers engaged the suspect outside the church and fatally shot him. Flames and smoke engulfed the building for hours before firefighters extinguished the blaze. First responders are now combing through the wreckage.

Initial reports listed nine injured. Renye later confirmed one victim died from gunshot wounds at a hospital, though it remains unclear if that individual was among the original count.

Authorities have not disclosed the suspect’s identity or any affiliation with the church. His residence in nearby Burton is under investigation. No motive has been determined.

President Donald Trump responded to the tragedy, praising the FBI’s swift deployment of 100 agents and urging national reflection. “PRAY for the victims, and their families. THIS EPIDEMIC OF VIOLENCE IN OUR COUNTRY MUST END, IMMEDIATELY!” he wrote.

The Orthodox Union (OU) commented on the shooting, saying, "The Orthodox Union joins with our dear friends in the Mormon community and with all Americans in mourning the victims of the senseless and horrifying attack on the Church of Latter-Day Saints in Grand Blanc, Michigan.”

“Today’s attacker did not satisfy his hatred with the intentional murder of those engaged in worship; he set the entire house of prayer ablaze. It is devastating to see yet another outburst of violent hatred against faith and its practitioners, precisely as so many in our blessed country are turning to focus more on God, prayer, love for each other, and our shared religious and moral values,” added the OU.

“Our hearts have again been broken but our resolve is even stronger to stand together with all Americans against hate."