Protesters who demonstrated several weeks ago outside the Swedish Embassy in Tehran against the recent Quran-burning incidents in Sweden, called for the expulsion of the Swedish Ambassador to Iran, and one of the speakers said that the minimal response to the "insult" would be deport "this bastard".

The speaker also said that "all the evil in the world begins in one place," and he led the crowd in chants of "Death to America!"

Iranian Islamic scholar Hamzeh Vatanfada, who spoke at the protest, said that had "the accursed" Salman Rushdie been killed "as he deserved and as instructed by Imam Khomeini," nobody would have dared to burn the Quran.

The footage aired on Iran’s IRINN TV on July 21 and translated by the Middle East Media Research Institute (MEMRI).

The burning in June of a Quran in Stockholm by an Iraqi citizen living in Sweden caused an uproar in the Muslim world.

Earlier this week, two men set a Quran alight outside parliament in Stockholm, in a protest similar to previous ones.

Hundreds of rioters protesting the burning of the Quran in Sweden recently stormed the Swedish embassy in Iraq and set the building on fire.

Iraq later announced it would cut diplomatic ties with Sweden and expel the Swedish ambassador. Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah welcomed the move and urged other countries to follow suit.

Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has said that people who desecrate the Quran should face the "most severe punishment". He also called on the Swedish government to hand over the perpetrators to the judicial systems of Islamic countries.